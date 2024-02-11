Star Wars: Can Jedi Use Force Lightning?

There is no Sith or Jedi power cooler or more impressive than Force lightning. Okay, maybe it's actually astral projection (sorry, "Last Jedi" haters, it's true), or battle meditation (RIP to the old EU), or that time Darth Vader ripped a starship out of the sky. Still, of the main abilities showcased throughout the franchise, there's nothing more iconic than the lightning. And, as it happens, dark lords of the Sith aren't the only characters who can use this power.

Only Dark Force users manage to conjure lightning in the first six films in the Skywalker Saga. Emperor Palpatine debuted the ability in "Return of the Jedi," and he and Count Dooku both use it in the prequels. Snoke also lays down the law in "The Last Jedi" by putting Kylo Ren in his place with Force lighting. Other stories like "The Clone Wars" add even more complexity to the nature of Force lightning.

Throughout the franchise's history, it's a power that's typically associated with the dark side. Despite that, Jedi can use Force lightning. Both the Legends timeline and the modern canon feature examples of light side users channeling the skill in times of intense passion and as a pure expression of the Force. So, does using Force lightning actually corrupt you? And what does it take for a Jedi to master this skill?