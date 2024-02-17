Marvel Rumor: Deadpool & Wolverine Have A Bigger Role In Avengers Than Fans Think
The excitement within the Marvel fandom is palpable as the release of "Deadpool & Wolverine" inches closer. The inaugural trailer for the latest big-screen Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) adventure promises an action-packed, comedic superhero story with lots of surprises. Of course, it's all anchored by the long-awaited cinematic team-up of the Merc with a Mouth and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). It'll be interesting to see what's in store for this pairing in the film and, if rumors are to be believed, the two upcoming "Avengers" movies, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."
Yes, according to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, Deadpool and Wolverine's presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe supposedly won't be limited to their upcoming movie. Over on Patreon, Richtman claimed that "Deadpool & Wolverine" left Marvel Studios figurehead Kevin Feige incredibly impressed. In response, he's revising his original plan of only having them return in "Secret Wars." He reportedly wants them to appear in "The Kang Dynasty" as well, but, at the time of this writing, this is merely a rumor, so it's best not to get too excited before confirmation one way or the other arrives.
In the event Deadpool and Wolverine will factor into the next two "Avengers" movies, one has to wonder how and why they'll get involved.
How could Deadpool and Wolverine fit into the next two Avengers movies?
In the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer, viewers are only given snippets of what the narrative has in store. Wade Wilson is brought in by the Time Variance Authority, seemingly to take part in an unspecified multiversal mission. Along the way, he fights off some bad guys and visits various locations, teaming up with Wolverine in the process. Otherwise, the teaser doesn't go much further in regards to plot points, so fans are left to speculate on the finer details. In a similar vein, assuming they'll appear in both films, fans can also ponder how they might fit into "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."
The obvious route to think about is that all kinds of Kang-induced Multiverse shenanigans result in Deadpool and Wolverine unexpectedly joining the fray in "The Kang Dynasty." Perhaps they join the Avengers and other MCU heroes to defeat Kang and his forces, thus setting them up to play a role in "Secret Wars" afterward. Then again, perhaps "Deadpool & Wolverine" will have a more direct impact on the two "Avengers" installments. Maybe their timeline-hopping team-up movie will see them, intentionally or otherwise, mess with the Multiverse in some way, allowing Kang to once again become a major threat. Thus, they have to right their wrong in "The Kang Dynasty" and "Secret Wars."
Hopefully, "Deadpool & Wolverine" will bring some answers and a bit of narrative direction when it arrives on July 26.