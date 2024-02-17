Marvel Rumor: Deadpool & Wolverine Have A Bigger Role In Avengers Than Fans Think

The excitement within the Marvel fandom is palpable as the release of "Deadpool & Wolverine" inches closer. The inaugural trailer for the latest big-screen Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) adventure promises an action-packed, comedic superhero story with lots of surprises. Of course, it's all anchored by the long-awaited cinematic team-up of the Merc with a Mouth and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). It'll be interesting to see what's in store for this pairing in the film and, if rumors are to be believed, the two upcoming "Avengers" movies, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

Yes, according to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, Deadpool and Wolverine's presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe supposedly won't be limited to their upcoming movie. Over on Patreon, Richtman claimed that "Deadpool & Wolverine" left Marvel Studios figurehead Kevin Feige incredibly impressed. In response, he's revising his original plan of only having them return in "Secret Wars." He reportedly wants them to appear in "The Kang Dynasty" as well, but, at the time of this writing, this is merely a rumor, so it's best not to get too excited before confirmation one way or the other arrives.

In the event Deadpool and Wolverine will factor into the next two "Avengers" movies, one has to wonder how and why they'll get involved.