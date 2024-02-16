Angelina's Dad On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Gives Major Bad Vibes

The search for Angelina Pivarnick's biological father began in Season 6 of MTV's "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," and Season 7 started strong as she met her long-lost family for the first time. However, when it comes to her newfound father figure, some "Jersey Shore" fans are suspicious about his motives.

Season 7's premiere episode, titled "Paparazzi, Poppas, and Publications," flashed back four months to when Angelina first met her bio dad — referred to as Alfred Williams in the episode — along with her half-sister, cousin, and paternal aunt. Angelina clicks with most of her new family members, though her dad is a different story. In the episode, Alfred makes a series of comments about Angelina's life, asking her how long she had been on "Jersey Shore," and even offering to walk her down the aisle at her next wedding.

"Makin' the big bucks," Alfred says of his daughter at one point, which is met with the telltale "Jersey Shore" sound effects to indicate someone has just said the wrong thing.

After the episode aired, fans flocked to Angelina's comments section with concerns about her dad being a grifter. "Something about her dad is off, I'm not getting good vibes at all," @rudegirl720 commented on one of Angelina's recent Instagram posts.

@JustTekorah similarly wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Im happy that Angelina is meeting her paternal family but her dad gives off opportunist vibes and I hate that for her. She's trying to get know him and he's asking her about her bank account."