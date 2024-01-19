Jersey Shore: Why Did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Leave Family Vacation & What Made Him Return?

Up until Season 6, veteran "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had not appeared on the show regularly in almost two years. Ortiz-Magro, who has been with the "Jersey Shore" franchise for over a decade, stepped back as a full-time cast member in 2021, citing mental health concerns.

Ortiz-Magro was arrested on domestic violence charges in Los Angeles in 2021 (via Las Cruces Sun News) two years after another arrest for domestic violence against ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. In that case, he was originally charged with felony kidnapping before the charges were reduced to domestic battery and resisting arrest, to which he pleaded no contest. The 2021 arrest resulted in Ortiz-Magro stepping away, at the behest of MTV, from "Family Vacation" to focus on his mental health, but also in the rest of the "Jersey Shore" cast cutting him off.

Ortiz-Magro, of course, is not the only "Jersey Shore" cast member to have been arrested. Resident "Meatballs" Deena Buckner and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi have both spent their respective nights in the Seaside Heights drunk tank for public intoxication. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino served eight months in federal prison for tax evasion in 2019. However, for Ortiz-Magro, this was his second domestic violence arrest, something his fellow castmates couldn't take lightly.

"He would come onto the show and pretend like none of it ever happened and we're like, 'This just isn't okay... this is just too much now.' We don't want ourselves around it, we don't want the kids around it. We didn't condone it," Buckner told Business Insider in October 2023.