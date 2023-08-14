The Jersey Shore Cast Looks A Lot Different Today

When MTV's "Jersey Shore" went on the air in 2009, no one was prepared for the high drama and epic partying that would ensue for six seasons until the crew called it quits in 2012. MTV had already found success in reality television with "The Real World" and "Laguna Beach," but "Jersey Shore" was different. This reality series followed everyday people going wild on vacation, not the glitz and glam of "The Hills" or "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The "Jersey Shore" cast credits their relatability for the lasting popularity of the series.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has an alternate theory. "I'm a hot mess, and people love a train wreck," Polizzi told NJ Advanced Media. Vinny Guadagnino echoed this on "The View." The casting director, Doron Ofir, credits the cast's unapologetic honesty for how the series resonated with viewers. "I think we were the realest reality show," Polizzi told Vulture. "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" offers fans a chance to catch up with the crew and glimpse how they've changed.

Since the series debuted in 2009, the cast has grown up. They have transformed into TV personalities, successful entrepreneurs, entertainers, authors, and parents. The reboot is heading into its seventh season and the cast jokes they will ride it to the retirement home. Stick with us as we update you on what everyone has been up to since the first series ended, and what they were doing before "Jersey Shore" made them the most famous guidos and guidettes in America.