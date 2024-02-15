The X-Men 97 Trailer Teased Marvel's Grossest Mutant (But You Likely Missed It)

X-Men: The Animated Series" returns on March 20, 2014. Now titled "X-Men '97," Marvel has finally released the first trailer for the highly anticipated continuation of the fan-favorite cartoon. Among the many revelations in the new footage, some eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a surprise X-Men hero featured in the first look at the Disney+ show, with the bizarre character Maggott seen in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo.

In the trailer, we see a Daily Bugle newspaper blowing in the wind. On the front page is a reference to the Hellfire Gala and a mutant fashion show, with photos of Banshee, Dust, Nature Girl, Loa, Stacy X, and Maggott sporting fashionable looks. Since Maggott was introduced in the comics towards the end of the "X-Men: The Animated Series" run in 1997, this marks his official debut in the cartoon's universe.

Debuting in "Uncanny X-Men" #345, Maggott (created by Scott Lobdell and Joe Madureira) is a South African mutant who has one of the most bizarre powers in comics. His abilities derive from two slug-like creatures, Eany and Meany, who live inside his stomach and communicate with him telepathically. They can leave his body and consume matter, converting it into energy on his behalf. When they return to and refuel his body, Maggott's skin turns blue, and he exhibits several enhanced abilities, including super-strength. Yes, it's as gross as it sounds. But despite his stomach-turning powers, Maggott has exhibited surprising staying power in the comics, most recently starring in "X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comics," where one of the slugs went rogue, leading Maggott to defend Krakoa against one of his former parasites