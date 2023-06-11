Hellfire Gala: What Is The X-Men's Real-Life Met Gala Event - And How Can You Get In?

Based on the Met Gala, Marvel's Hellfire Gala brings together the biggest names in the Marvel Universe. Established after Jonathan Hickman's "X-Men" reboot, "House of X" and "Powers of X," Emma Frost hosts a lavish gala for the biggest names in the Marvel Universe. For one night only, the mutant nation of Krakoa opens its doors to non-mutants, inviting characters, even Kevin Feige himself, to celebrate mutant culture. Like the real-world event, the Hellfire Gala has a strict dress code, requiring all attendees to dawn the best fashion comic books have to offer, with characters like Spider-Man, Moon Knight, and Thor getting high-fashion looks for the event.

Since the Hellfire Gala celebrates mutant culture, the first event revealed that the mutants had terraformed Mars into the Planet Arakko while also debuting the newest X-Men roster, which announced the result of the real-world fan vote. During the second Gala, another updated X-Men team debuted, but the mutants' ability to resurrect any deceased member of society leaked to the outside world.

Because of its popularity, Marvel has made the Hellfire Gala an annual event. However, the Hellfire Gala will soon jump from the pages of Marvel Comics into the real world, as Disney and Marvel are hosting their own X-Men Hellfire Gala at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. The best part? It's open to everyone 21 and older, so here's how to get in.