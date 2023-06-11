Hellfire Gala: What Is The X-Men's Real-Life Met Gala Event - And How Can You Get In?
Based on the Met Gala, Marvel's Hellfire Gala brings together the biggest names in the Marvel Universe. Established after Jonathan Hickman's "X-Men" reboot, "House of X" and "Powers of X," Emma Frost hosts a lavish gala for the biggest names in the Marvel Universe. For one night only, the mutant nation of Krakoa opens its doors to non-mutants, inviting characters, even Kevin Feige himself, to celebrate mutant culture. Like the real-world event, the Hellfire Gala has a strict dress code, requiring all attendees to dawn the best fashion comic books have to offer, with characters like Spider-Man, Moon Knight, and Thor getting high-fashion looks for the event.
Since the Hellfire Gala celebrates mutant culture, the first event revealed that the mutants had terraformed Mars into the Planet Arakko while also debuting the newest X-Men roster, which announced the result of the real-world fan vote. During the second Gala, another updated X-Men team debuted, but the mutants' ability to resurrect any deceased member of society leaked to the outside world.
Because of its popularity, Marvel has made the Hellfire Gala an annual event. However, the Hellfire Gala will soon jump from the pages of Marvel Comics into the real world, as Disney and Marvel are hosting their own X-Men Hellfire Gala at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. The best part? It's open to everyone 21 and older, so here's how to get in.
How to get tickets to Disney's Hellfire Gala
With the X-Men's Hellfire Gala making its way to San Diego Comic-Con this summer, it's sure to be the party of the century. The good news? If you're at least 21 years old, you can get tickets to the event, which are on sale now, on D23's official website.
Members of the Disney Fan Club can purchase tickets to D23's Hellfire Gala, which will be at PARQ Nightclub in San Diego, California, on July 22, 2023. Gold members can get tickets for $65 or the craftily-named "X-pedited" pass for $85. If you aren't a gold member, you can still purchase tickets, but they'll be a bit more expensive. General Fan Club members will have to fork over $125 each, with the "X-pedited" costing $155. Regardless of membership status, each ticket will also have a $7 processing fee attached. "X-pedited" tickets give guests quicker access to PARQ. Disney is currently limiting purchases to four tickets.
While the price tag is pretty steep for non-members, access to the Hellfire Gala isn't the only thing guests will receive. Each ticket gives you full access to everything the event offers, including multiple rooms (more on that later), DJs, and photo opportunities. They each also come with a drink ticket and a commemorative gift. "X-pedited" guests will also receive faster access to the venue and another exclusive gift.
What will be there?
D23's Hellfire Gala will include plenty for its attendees to do, with three different areas open for guests to "x-plore."
Upon entry, guests will arrive in The Green Lagoon, a relaxing environment inspired by the natural beauty of Krakoa. Here, you can show off your fashion on the green carpet, drink, dance, or relax in one of many cozy nooks, experiencing the greenery surrounding you. Afterward, attendees step through a Krakoan gateway and enter the Hellfire Ballroom, the event's main location. As expected, a large dancefloor covers most of this room, offering guests plenty of space to show their best moves paired with an appropriate super-powered soundtrack. If dancing isn't for you, the Hellfire Ballroom also has plenty of booths for guests looking to take a breather or socialize.
The Hellfire Gala will also allow attendees to enter Lair X, the secret base of the X-Men. Here, you will find a celebration of all things X-Men as Disney and Marvel celebrate 60 years of iconic comic book history. Like the other destinations, Lair X will have its own dance floor, bar, and seating area, offering plenty of activities and photo opportunities.
What's the dress code?
Of course, this is the Hellfire Gala we're talking about, so fashion is a must. While D23's Hellfire Gala doesn't have an outright dress code, the official website states, "Attendees are encouraged to dress in super-powered style, fashioning the chicest looks, embellished by their own epic abilities." Cosplay is also encouraged, so if you plan on attending, make sure you look the part, as the fashion will be in full swing.
While the dress code is pretty lax, guests in costume must adhere to a few rules. The official website states that costumes cannot be "obstructive, offensive, objectionable, or violent." They can include masks but must be removable for security reasons and cannot obstruct vision. The Hellfire Gala will also not allow any costumes that drag on the ground, so guests wanting to create an iconic Met Gala look are out of luck. Understandably, no sharp objects or weapons are allowed within the nightclub, so costumes cannot include either. Fake swords are technically allowed, but guests must anchor them to their outfits, so they can't be drawn.
Disney and Marvel want guests to look their best, but they will deny entry to anyone who doesn't follow their guidelines. Remember, this is the Hellfire Gala, and fashion is highly encouraged, so arriving in your everyday jeans and t-shirt probably isn't the way to go.