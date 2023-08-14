Deadpool 2: Why X-Force Member Zeitgeist Looks So Familiar

When it came to Ryan Reynolds' live-action take on the Marc with a Mouth coming back for seconds, the effort to go bigger and badder with "Deadpool 2" really was a team effort. Just a team that didn't last very long is all. One of the biggest scene-stealing gags of Wade Wilson's cinematic return in "Deadpool 2" is the exceptionally short lifespan of the X-Force. The team is comprised of some wild members, including Bedlam (Terry Crews), Domino (Zazie Beetz), Peter (Rob Delaney), and Vanisher (an extra-crispy Brad Pitt), who dropped in and dropped out for one of the film's best cameos (sorry, Matt Damon).

Among the carnage that unfolds during Wilson's woeful rescue attempt, though, one super that meets the wrong end of a woodchipper is toxic-spitting team member Zeitgeist. Just like every X-Force entrant, the man behind the yellow mouthguard is a perfect pick for such a disgusting role and has a host of other ones that either match or even surpass it in gross levels. In fact, he's part of a Hollywood family tree that has dabbled a fair bit in not only more than one Marvel story but also a couple from Stephen King. That included a tale of terror that cemented him as one of the most terrifying villains in horror history, one that brought a new era of fear to audiences whenever they saw balloons.