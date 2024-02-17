Mark Ruffalo Was Never The Same After You Can Count On Me

"You Can Count on Me" was far from the actual beginning of Mark Ruffalo's career. His first screen credit actually goes all the way back to 1989, when a 22-year-old Ruffalo appeared in an episode of the anthology series "CBS Summer Playhouse" titled "American Nuclear." For those too young to remember that show, it was actually a collection of pilots that had previously failed to find a home, a way of giving the pilots a second chance. The audience could then call a hotline and vote on the best one from each season, with the presumption that the winning show would then be turned into a series — but none ever were.

So, right from the start, luck didn't seem to be on Ruffalo's side. Going into and throughout the 1990s, things didn't get much better, with the decade bringing a string of bit parts in forgettable movies and more TV projects that never went anywhere. A frustrated Ruffalo took several breaks from acting during that time. He questioned whether continuing to pursue acting as a career was worth it, racking up hundreds of failed auditions. Luckily, he hadn't fully given up by the time the chance to audition for "You Can Count on Me" came along, and that was the launchpad he needed.