True Detective: Night Country's Minor Storylines All Have One Major Problem

While there have been some very divisive responses to seasons of "True Detective" following the electrifying first season, Season 4 of the HBO series sees the neo-noir police procedural firing on all cylinders as far as critics are concerned. In fact, "Night Country" has landed a Rotten Tomatoes score that narrowly outshines Season 1 by a single percentage point.

However, even with this amount of hefty praise, no show is without its flaws, and "True Detective: Night Country" is no exception. Though the central story of the missing scientists of Tsalal Station and how the show's chief investigators, Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), unravel the mystery remains compelling throughout, some of the side stories don't really amount to all that much in the end.

Perhaps most obvious is the dynamic between Pete Prior (Finn Bennett) and his father, Hank (John Hawkes). Of course, the relationship serves to test Pete's loyalties and his moral code throughout the investigation, but the final confrontation between the two feels rushed. Meanwhile, Hank's entire mail-order bride plotline bears no fruit whatsoever, aside from perhaps attempting to humanize the character to some extent.