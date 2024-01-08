True Detective: Night Country Review - New Case, New Nightmares

"True Detective: Night Country" sets itself apart from the rest of the "True Detective" pack right away by moving the action to the frigid temperatures and endless night that is December in Ennis, Alaska. The small town is also home to a scientific research facility where a handful of scientists are studying something the townspeople are never quite clear about. Life is hard in Ennis, and that's before the locals have to take into account the issues with the local water supply and the dwindling catches coming in from the fishermen every season. It's a rough place, and it's about to get rougher.

Things in "Night Country" get really dark when local police chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) is summoned to the research facility after a deliveryman finds the place completely empty save for a few pieces of evidence that something very bad has gone down. What starts as a missing persons case centered on the eight scientists who've vanished soon gets even grimmer, as local trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) senses connections to a cold case she's been obsessed with for years, much to Danvers' chagrin. The two cops had a falling out years earlier, but if they're going to solve this increasingly strange case, they have to work together and venture out into the night.

What made "True Detective" as a series stand out from the very beginning was its ability, in that magical first season, to balance the intimate nature of the case at hand with grand-scale, existential issues for the characters. These elements went hand-in-hand, creating not just a compelling character study, but a larger thematic mythology for the characters to navigate. Issa Lopez clearly understands this, because in "Night Country," she sets out right away to do the same thing. Both of her detectives are haunted by something in their pasts, with darkness that flickers at the edges of every moment and adds resonance to the grim nature of the case they're pursuing — but there's more going on than what's in their heads. The iconography of this season is the most striking and unforgettable "True Detective" imagery since Season 1, and it's thanks to Lopez and her camera that we're able to fully immerse ourselves in a world that's our own, but also clearly an alien landscape beset by monsters.