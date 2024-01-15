Why Liz Danvers From True Detective: Night Country Looks So Familiar

"True Detective: Night Country" has united critics and seemingly returned to the standard set by 2014's acclaimed Season 1, with its first episode already gripping audiences. Ever since Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) took on the Yellow King in Season 1, fans have hoped that following seasons would recapture that same eerie magic. That might happen now that Jodie Foster is on the case in "Night Country" as the new detective, Liz Danvers.

Set in the isolated town of Ennis, Alaska, the show sees Foster and Kali Reis' younger Detective Evangeline Navarro reluctantly team up after an entire research team goes missing from their base. Foster's Danvers is the more seasoned but perhaps less likable officer. "She's an awful, awful character," Foster told People. "But you see why. You see where that came from and you see what she's struggling against and the turmoil that's in her and the protectiveness and the love that she has for her partner in the film."

For a career as broad and lengthy as Foster's, it's a character arc that's hardly surprising, given that previous performances have comprised both troubled souls, like her harrowing, Oscar-winning turn as a sexual assault victim in "The Accused," and tough-minded individuals, like the swimming coach in "Nyad," which may land her another Oscar nod. Here are some classics — and some lesser-known films — in which you may have seen Jodie Foster before.