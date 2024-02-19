How Much Has Shark Tank's Lori Greiner Made From Scrub Daddy?

Season 4 of "Shark Tank" would see the introduction of one of the hit show's biggest brands with Scrub Daddy. Created by entrepreneur Aaron Krause, the seemingly simple smiley-faced sponge blew the show's panel of celebrity investors away with its exceptional cleaning abilities, cutting through tough grease using only water. A frenzy broke out among the sharks for a piece of the pie, ending with famed investor and QVC queen Lori Greiner putting in $200,000 for a 20% equity stake.

As it turns out, the innovative cleaning product made shiny profits as easily as it did shiny surfaces. Within 18 months of airing, the business brought in $18 million. To put that in perspective, the company did $100,000 in sales in the same amount of time before appearing on the show. Over the years, the product has ranked high on lists of the most successful "Shark Tank" products.

On a "Shark Tank" Season 14 update segment, viewers got to see just how big things had gotten for the company. Since first appearing on the show a decade prior, Scrub Daddy brought in $670 million in sales with 160 products available in 257,000 retailers. Later estimates have even placed Scrub Daddy's lifetime sales to be at $926 million. To say Greiner's investment has paid off would be an understatement. If her equity stake is still at 20%, with the business having an estimated net worth of $250 to $300 million, Greiner has now made between $50 and $60 million on Scrub Daddy.