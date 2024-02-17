Whatever Happened To Prepdeck After Shark Tank?

Over the years, "Shark Tank" has played host to all sorts of products intended to make the world of cooking easier and more approachable, whether it's through small gadgets, like the Anytongs, or more heavy-duty equipment, like the Frywall. However, there's one particular business from the show's history that dared to focus on streamlining the preparation work before the cooking even starts — that being a little company called Prepdeck.

Appearing on "Shark Tank" Season 13, Episode 16, Prepdeck is a specialized ingredient station that allows users to prepare and store everything they'll need to make a dish. Each unit includes a number of stackable containers, several food preparation tools, a small spice rack, and a detachable cutting board. Creator Alexander Eburne developed the product with the culinary philosophy of organization or "mis en place" in mind, hoping to provide a solution for maximizing efficiency in the kitchen.

While Prepdeck may sound like quite the novel premise, the business ultimately didn't fare too well during its time on "Shark Tank." Of course, its life beyond its appearance on the hit ABC show is another matter entirely. That said, here's an overview of what happened to Prepdeck during and after "Shark Tank," and whether the nifty piece of cooking hardware is still around today.