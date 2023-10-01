Whatever Happened To Anytongs After Shark Tank?

On "Shark Tank" Season 14, Episode 13, an entrepreneur named Tog Samphel pitches a kitchen device he designed called Anytongs. As its name suggests, the product serves as an alternative to traditional kitchen tongs. It functions by securing a spoon or fork in each of its two halves, allowing its user to swap different utensils in and out depending on their need.

Samphel revealed the genesis of this idea in an interview with his alma mater Montclair State University. "When my mom was entertaining, she would rig clothespins, tape, and plastic forks into makeshift tongs," he said. "It occurred to me that everyone could use an extra pair of kitchen tongs in a pinch. And after so many years of developing digital products, I wanted to create something more tangible."

Before taking the product on "Shark Tank," Samphel successfully funded the Anytongs on Kickstarter, more than tripling his $10,000 goal. He also sold the product through both Amazon and a dedicated website. Samphel enters the "Shark Tank" studio hoping to walk away with a $150,000 investment in exchange for 20% of his business.