Rings Of Power Director Promises An 'Edgier' Season 2 For Lord Of The Rings Fans

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 1 ended in October 2022. Well over a year later, there were simmering rumors of a 2024 release date for Season 2, but Amazon Studios remained mum on the subject. While there was no official news on the next season, there was no doubt that it was coming at some point — and in mid-February, an unexpected update from one of the chief on-set creatives finally shed an ever-so-slender ray of light on what fans can expect when Season 2 finally does arrive.

During an interview in the lead-up to the release of "Shogun," Charlotte Brändström detoured for a full minute to touch on the subject of her Middle-earth project. Brändstöm directed an episode of FX's highly anticipated Japanese miniseries. She's also slated to direct four episodes of "The Rings of Power" Season 2. Her words on the fantasy series were cryptic at best, but they hinted at a grittier experience than Season 1.

"What I know and what I can say for a fact," Brändström cautiously explained, "is that it's going to be darker, and it's going to be edgier and more character-driven. I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up." The director added that her thoughts aren't based simply on her understanding of the script or the scenes she helped create. She's seen the raw footage, too. "I watched all of them over Christmas," she revealed, "just the cuts. I think it's going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. Not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it."