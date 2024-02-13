Dakota Johnson Reveals Why Madame Web's Powers Are Different From Other Marvel Heroes - Exclusive Interview

What would you tell other people about your character and her backstory?

We're meeting Madame Web in her origin story, so she's younger than you see her in the comics and she's about to step into her powers, which are ... it's her mind, which I think is very different for a [traditional] Marvel superhero. She's really feisty. She's kind of cold at first. She's really strong and clever and resourceful and then she becomes kind of warm when she meets these younger women that she really wants to protect and uplift.

It's not spoken about like this, but you're like a role model to these three girls in the movie. Did that factor into how you played her?

I think for Cassie, she finds them really annoying, but also she loves them and it's sort of like a sisterly dynamic.

It's really interesting because you're older and you are able to be like the older sister, caring for everyone. Did you feel like you were the older sister in your dynamic with those actresses?

Maybe a little bit, but not really. I mostly felt like they were just fun to be around and really talented and professional. And the three of them became really good friends, and I just am an older loser.

"Madame Web" releases in theaters on February 14. This interview was edited for clarity.