Margot Robbie Signs Huge Warner Bros. Film Deal After Barbie - Here's What It Means

Following the colossal success of "Barbie," Warner Bros. has given Margot Robbie a big opportunity to set up her dream (production) house within the studio.

According to Deadline, Robbie, who plays the titular "Barbie" and one of the film's producers, has signed a multi-year first-look feature film deal with Warner Bros. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. What the deal means is that Robbie and her co-founding partners of LuckyChap Entertainment — Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara — will be able to continue to produce films where they are allowed creative freedom to make movies for all sizes and genres to entertain moviegoers, said studio heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy in a statement.

"Margot, Tom, and Josey have built a unique home for storytellers at LuckyChap, where filmmakers are doing incredible work in a supportive and creatively freeing environment," De Luca and Abdy stated (via Deadline). "As we build our theatrical film slate, Warner Bros. Discovery continues to invest and commit to working with the greatest partners in front of and behind the camera and LuckyChap is certainly among the very best."