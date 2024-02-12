Margot Robbie Signs Huge Warner Bros. Film Deal After Barbie - Here's What It Means
Following the colossal success of "Barbie," Warner Bros. has given Margot Robbie a big opportunity to set up her dream (production) house within the studio.
According to Deadline, Robbie, who plays the titular "Barbie" and one of the film's producers, has signed a multi-year first-look feature film deal with Warner Bros. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. What the deal means is that Robbie and her co-founding partners of LuckyChap Entertainment — Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara — will be able to continue to produce films where they are allowed creative freedom to make movies for all sizes and genres to entertain moviegoers, said studio heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy in a statement.
"Margot, Tom, and Josey have built a unique home for storytellers at LuckyChap, where filmmakers are doing incredible work in a supportive and creatively freeing environment," De Luca and Abdy stated (via Deadline). "As we build our theatrical film slate, Warner Bros. Discovery continues to invest and commit to working with the greatest partners in front of and behind the camera and LuckyChap is certainly among the very best."
LuckyChap's deal follows Tom Cruise's big pact with Warner Bros.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara formed LuckyChap along with Robbie's longtime friend Sophia Kerr in their London home in 2014, and since that time, the production house has released such hit films as "I, Tonya," "Birds of Prey," "Promising Young Woman," and "Saltburn."
After signing the deal, the LuckyChap team was quick to show their excitement. "We founded LuckyChap to fight for projects and filmmakers we believe in. We are thrilled to be cementing our long-standing relationship with [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO] David [Zaslav], Mike [De Luca], and Pam [Adby] share our commitment to storytelling and the theatrical experience. We can't wait for what's to come" (via Deadline).
LuckyChap's pact with Warner Bros. comes mere weeks after Barbie landed eight nods in the 2024 Oscar nominations. And while the film earned a nomination for Margot Robbie as one of the co-producers of the film and a best-adapted screenplay nod for Greta Gerwig and her co-writer Noah Baumbach, both Robbie and Gerwig fell short of landing nods for best actress and best director, respectively. The film also earned Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera Oscar nominations in the supporting acting categories and two best original song nominations.
Robbie's deal marks the second big get Warner Bros. has made in a month. Tom Cruise signed a massive deal with Warner Bros. in January to produce original and franchise theatrical films, but unlike Robbie's deal, Deadline reported, Cruise's agreement with Warner Bros. is not an exclusive first-look deal.