2024 Oscar Nominations: Twitter Has A Lot To Say About The Biggest Snubs
The 2024 Oscar nominations have been announced, and X (formerly known as Twitter) users have lots of thoughts about the whopping amount of snubs.
If there's one consistent thing that cinephiles can agree on, it's that the Oscars aren't perfect. Each year, the Academy tries its darndest to please as much of its viewership as possible with its nominees. However, each year is filled with snubs and upsets, leaving fans disappointed that their favorite flicks weren't recognized. Overall, the 2024 Oscar nominations are sound, with films like "Oppenheimer," "Poor Thing," "Killers of the Flower Moon," and "Barbie" leading the pack. Several projects were nominated this year, from box office juggernauts to indie darlings, but Twitter isn't pleased with each one.
Most seem to agree that the best picture lineup is solid, featuring the likes of "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Past Lives," and "The Zone of Interest." But some are taking issue with the fact that the animated juggernaut "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" didn't earn a nod. "Why does the Academy hate the medium of animation so much??!!! 'Across The Spider-Verse' is literally a [expletive] spectacle of film from [its] visuals to the screenplay to the score," said Twitter user @BaishyaAnchit about the superhero flick's snub.
But the real "Spider-Verse" miss is best original score, with many upset that Daniel Pemberton's lush soundtrack didn't get the love it deserved. "Not nominating Daniel Pemberton for 'Spider-Verse' should not be legal. You just HAD to put John Williams in?" wrote @AdriCaporusso. However, "Across the Spider-Verse" wasn't completely shut out, receiving a best animated feature nomination.
While Spider-Man fans are mad at the film's snubs, the best actor and best actress categories are garnering heated responses.
Twitter is fuming over Margot Robbie and Greta Lee's snubs
"Barbie" has a solid eight nominations, including best picture and two best original song nods, but some fans are scratching their heads over how Margot Robbie — Barbie herself — didn't earn a nod for her performance. "Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie both being snubbed at today's Oscar nominations is, without a doubt, the opening setpiece of my villain origin story," wrote Twitter user @ninastarner.
While many are (rightfully) celebrating Ryan Gosling's best supporting actor nomination, it isn't lost on many that the film's lead isn't getting a spot in the limelight. "Margot Robbie starring in a movie about being lowered as a woman in a man's world and ending up not even receiving a nomination while her male supporting costar got a nomination severely proves the point Barbie was trying to make," explained @WondahWilson. Robbie did receive a best picture nomination for producing the billion-dollar grosser.
But Twitter's beef with the best actress category doesn't end with Robbie. A24's passionate drama "Past Lives," which Looper gave a perfect score, boasts two nominations, including best picture, but people wanted more. "[C]razy to nominate 'Past Lives' for a bunch of great awards and completely exclude Greta Lee, the performer who thoughtfully carries the whole thing," shared @artwithinpod.
The consensus is that the best actress category is filled with worthy nominees ... except for Annette Benning, who received a nod for the biopic "Nyad." Many think there are worthier performances than Benning, whose inclusion ruined the momentum that "Barbie" and "Past Lives" boasted. "[N]ominating [A]nnette [B]enning over [M]argot [R]obbie or [G]reta [L]ee should be illegal," shared user @wasileke.
Where's the love for Leonard DiCaprio and Charles Melton?
"Killers of the Flower Moon" has 10 Oscar nods, including best director for Martin Scorsese and best actress for Lily Gladstone's towering, subtle performance as Osage member Mollie Kyle. But the film's leading man, Leonardo DiCaprio, didn't get any praise from the Academy, despite arguably turning in a career-best performance. "2 months ago [I] thought it'd be impossible for Leonardo DiCaprio to not receive an Oscar nom for his powerhouse performance in Killers of the Flower Moon but boy was [I] wrong..." ruminated Twitter user @MaxNevermindMe. While the actor's snub is somewhat surprising, that he already has an Oscar makes it easier to swallow.
Charles Melton not being nominated for best supporting actor for his complicated, nuanced turn in "May December" has viewers ready to smite the Academy. "Remember when I thought Charles Melton was going to win it all," said @LouisPeitzman. The actor was widely praised for his performance, receiving nods from the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards. The Oscars chose Sterling K. Brown, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Gosling, and Mark Ruffalo over the rising star. "Charles Melton is giving a Lewis Strauss monologue to his assistant somewhere [right now]," joked @BeanWalrus.
Outside of the acting categories, many are perplexed as to why best director is missing some prominent filmmakers. Then, there's the head-scratching case of a breakout genre film audiences think deserves more love.
Greta Gerwig and Godzilla Minus One's snubs shouldn't be ignored
It's genuinely mindboggling that Greta Gerwig didn't get a best director nomination. Her vision turned "Barbie" into a cultural behemoth that grossed over $1 billion. The category is stacked with heavyweights like Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer") and Jonathan Glazer ("The Zone of Interest"), but Gerwig's absence is deafening. "Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office. Oscar nomination goes to ... Ken," said Twitter user @shannonrwatts. Even literary icon Stephen King was confused, writing, "No nom for Greta Gerwig? Can that actually be true?" Gerwig is recognized in best adapted screenplay, earning a nomination alongside her co-writer and partner, Noah Baumbach.
Twitter also wants to talk about the lack of Godzilla in the room. 2023 saw the release of "Godzilla Minus One," one of the most beloved and celebrated films to feature the Japanese icon. It made considerable waves in its native Japan and the U.S., topping several best-of lists. "Godzilla Minus One deserved a best picture and best leading actor nomination," exclaimed user @JohnSLPaul, pointing out Ryunosuke Kamiki's raw performance as a battered kamikaze pilot who reckons with the Kaiju's might.
As bummed as fans are with the "Godzilla Minus One" snubs, many are pleased that the movie got a VFX nomination. "GODZILLA MINUS ONE was nominated for just one Oscar, best visual effects. It's expected to see the film get snubbed in most categories, and it does have a lot of tough competition this year," wrote @WeaponNR. "The nomination is a win in itself, though."
The 96th Academy Awards will be televised on ABC on March 10, 2024.