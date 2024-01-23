2024 Oscar Nominations: Twitter Has A Lot To Say About The Biggest Snubs

The 2024 Oscar nominations have been announced, and X (formerly known as Twitter) users have lots of thoughts about the whopping amount of snubs.

If there's one consistent thing that cinephiles can agree on, it's that the Oscars aren't perfect. Each year, the Academy tries its darndest to please as much of its viewership as possible with its nominees. However, each year is filled with snubs and upsets, leaving fans disappointed that their favorite flicks weren't recognized. Overall, the 2024 Oscar nominations are sound, with films like "Oppenheimer," "Poor Thing," "Killers of the Flower Moon," and "Barbie" leading the pack. Several projects were nominated this year, from box office juggernauts to indie darlings, but Twitter isn't pleased with each one.

Most seem to agree that the best picture lineup is solid, featuring the likes of "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Past Lives," and "The Zone of Interest." But some are taking issue with the fact that the animated juggernaut "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" didn't earn a nod. "Why does the Academy hate the medium of animation so much??!!! 'Across The Spider-Verse' is literally a [expletive] spectacle of film from [its] visuals to the screenplay to the score," said Twitter user @BaishyaAnchit about the superhero flick's snub.

But the real "Spider-Verse" miss is best original score, with many upset that Daniel Pemberton's lush soundtrack didn't get the love it deserved. "Not nominating Daniel Pemberton for 'Spider-Verse' should not be legal. You just HAD to put John Williams in?" wrote @AdriCaporusso. However, "Across the Spider-Verse" wasn't completely shut out, receiving a best animated feature nomination.

While Spider-Man fans are mad at the film's snubs, the best actor and best actress categories are garnering heated responses.