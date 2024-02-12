Verizon's Super Bowl Commercial Brings A Beyoncé-Barbie Mashup No One Saw Coming

Beyoncé is going full "Barbie" in Verizon's Super Bowl 2024 ad. Even if they're not a fan of her music, almost anyone with a pulse and internet connection knows just how iconic and internet-breaking Beyoncé is. Anytime Beyoncé does something, it's newsworthy — and her latest collab with Verizon is no different. The telecommunications giant roped up the pop sensation to promote just how perfect and powerful their 5G network is. The ad starts with Beyoncé recording a music video, with her manager (played by "Arrested Development" star Tony Hale) letting her know that she "broke the internet again." After cheekily saying that Beyoncé can't "break" Verizon's 5G network, the "Crazy In Love" singer takes up the challenge, doing a series of stunts and throwbacks to throw off the network.

One of Beyoncé's most memorable stunts is taking on the moniker of "BarBey," a clear nod to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's billion-dollar grossing flick "Barbie." Beyoncé is decked out in pink attire, just like the Barbie doll, with the "BarBey" sign behind her echoing the same visual language as the "Barbie" logo. Unfortunately, the superstar's surprising collab with "Barbie" isn't jaw-dropping enough to break the Verizon network. Sorry, Bey.