The Real Cost Of A Super Bowl Commercial In 2024 Is Unbelievable

Want to promote your product during Super Bowl 2024? You'll have to fork over some serious cash.

With the new year in full swing, all eyes are on 2024's hottest events. While cinephiles are eating well with the upcoming 2024 Golden Globes, Emmys, and Oscars, sports fans will have to make do with Super Bowl LVIII. Scheduled for Sunday, February 11, the football match is set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Most of us, however, will be watching the game at home on CBS or Paramount+, who bagged the airing and streaming rights for the NFL match. The media giant is paying $2.1 billion a year for the privilege of airing the must-watch game, as well as other games in rotation, per the Los Angeles Times.

Watching the game on television means that, as always, most viewers will be subject to a variety of commercials. For many, the Super Bowl isn't just a sports event — it's a showcase of the best things capitalism has to offer. From celeb-filled adverts for alcohol to teasers for some of the year's biggest blockbusters, the Super Bowl always features viral and buzzworthy commercials. This year, The Hollywood Reporter says that CBS (and Paramount Global) are asking for $7 million for a 30-second spot.

That hefty chunk of change isn't deterring advertisers, as a Paramount rep tells the outlet that inventory has "virtually sold out, pacing ahead of schedule." On average, the cost of advertising during the Super Bowl continues to rise. After all, the 2023 Super Bowl telecast got 115 million eyeballs on Fox, making it one of the most-watched television events in an era where traditional viewership is dropping.