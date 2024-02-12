Will Arnold's State Farm Commercial Finally Make A Twins Sequel Happen?

"Twins" fans rejoiced on Super Bowl Sunday when former co-stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunited in State Farm's ad for the big game. The commercial shows Schwarzenegger butting heads with the commercial's director, as he keeps pronouncing "neighbor" in the company's famous slogan as "neigh-ba," highlighting the actor's instantly recognizable accent. In the end, the issue is addressed by bringing DeVito into the commercial, who reads the line as directed. "You are a backstab-ah," Schwarzenegger whispers at the end of the commercial. "Backstabber," DeVito corrects.

If you've spent the last three and a half decades since "Twins" came out in 1988 waiting for a sequel, the new State Farm ad may have given you hope. A second film was in the works for the better part of a decade beginning in 2012, when it was announced that Eddie Murphy might be joining the two original stars as yet another brother. The sequel, aptly titled "Triplets," went through several iterations and nearly began filming in 2022 with Tracy Morgan taking Murphy's place as the new sibling.

Those plans were interrupted when director Ivan Reitman passed away in February of 2022. Since then, there have been no moves to resume the project, and according to Schwarzenegger, there may never be.