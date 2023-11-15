Marvel Reportedly Taps Pedro Pascal To Play Reed Richards In Fantastic Four

One of the most highly anticipated projects in the MCU pipeline is a new take on Marvel's first family — the Fantastic Four. The team has had several cinematic adventures, but none of them quite landed. Casting the right actors is vitally important to the success of finally getting a live-action "Fantastic Four" movie just right, and it now looks like Marvel is interested in getting Pedro Pascal onboard as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, if reports are to be believed.

Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, who's been reliable in the past, reported that Marvel offered Pascal the role of Reed Richards and that he's close to signing. Meanwhile, Looper's sister site /Film has also reported on the potential casting, with their sources telling them that Pascal has signed on and an official announcement is imminent. Neither Marvel Studios nor Disney have confirmed these reports just yet. Deadline's sources have reportedly said that Pascal and the studio are working out scheduling for the role — no small feat, considering Pascal also has "The Last of Us" Season 2 and "Gladiator 2" in the works.

The role of Reed Richards has been hotly coveted, with actors like Matt Smith and Adam Driver rumored to be in the mix. John Krasinski even played a variant of Reed in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," but it always seemed like a long shot for him to play the character in an extended capacity. If the Pedro Pascal casting turns out to be true, all that's left is filling out the rest of the team.