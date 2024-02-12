The Deadpool 3 Trailer Resurrects A Dead Marvel Alien (And That Could Be Important)
The MCU has just been torn a fresh one with the first trailer for Wade Wilson's arrival in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Naturally, it's being picked apart like a newly captured Canadian for the Weapon X program, and as brief as it is, there's still a lot to see. Besides teasing a huge Wolverine story in the MCU, as well as including a reference to Doctor Doom, there's also an appearance of a former ally to Deadpool that fans might be surprised to see due to him being brutally killed the last time we did.
At the start of the trailer, we see Wade celebrating his birthday surrounded by his pals, including Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Dopinder (Karan Soni), and Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), to name a few. One surprise appearance standing by Wade's trusted cabbie and Colossus (Stefan Kapičić), however, is Lewis Tan's Shatterstar, who has a pretty graphic exit in "Deadpool 2" when he's sliced to pieces by a helicopter propellor. Admittedly, one of the alien's powersets is endurance, but even we don't think it would be enough to help him recover from being turned into meat confetti. So what gives, Wade? How is the alien swordsman up and about and very much intact, and will this be part of what the TVA has dragged the Merc with the Mouth in for alongside his past time-twisting antics?
Did Wade's time tampering involve bringing back Shatterstar?
The last time we saw Wade at the end of "Deadpool 2," he was jumping around his timeline thanks to the transporter device he stole from Cable (Josh Brolin). It was there he shot the muted version of himself in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" and saved beloved X-Force member Peter (Rob Delaney) from certain death. Now, though, with the surprise appearance of Shatterstar, are we to presume that Wade went back and saved other X-Force members after their botched mission? If so, has Wade wandering through time and potentially saving his former ally led the TVA to call him into service and fix whatever he's wrecked?
Should Wade be sent to put things right, there's a chance that Shatterstar might find himself as another bleak punchline, just as he was before. If it's not death by helicopter propellor, might the TVA be trying to iron out any comic-book-movie kinks causing issues that lead to an anomaly like Shatterstar disappearing from existence altogether in a "Back to the Future" style? Honestly, it's a sacrifice we're willing to make. But if they so much as touch a hair on the head of that sugar bear, Peter, there will be riots in the streets. That's an X-Force member we really can't live without, and we can only hope he makes it through the carnage when "Deadpool & Wolverine" arrives in theatres on July 26.