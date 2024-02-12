The Deadpool 3 Trailer Resurrects A Dead Marvel Alien (And That Could Be Important)

The MCU has just been torn a fresh one with the first trailer for Wade Wilson's arrival in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Naturally, it's being picked apart like a newly captured Canadian for the Weapon X program, and as brief as it is, there's still a lot to see. Besides teasing a huge Wolverine story in the MCU, as well as including a reference to Doctor Doom, there's also an appearance of a former ally to Deadpool that fans might be surprised to see due to him being brutally killed the last time we did.

At the start of the trailer, we see Wade celebrating his birthday surrounded by his pals, including Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Dopinder (Karan Soni), and Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), to name a few. One surprise appearance standing by Wade's trusted cabbie and Colossus (Stefan Kapičić), however, is Lewis Tan's Shatterstar, who has a pretty graphic exit in "Deadpool 2" when he's sliced to pieces by a helicopter propellor. Admittedly, one of the alien's powersets is endurance, but even we don't think it would be enough to help him recover from being turned into meat confetti. So what gives, Wade? How is the alien swordsman up and about and very much intact, and will this be part of what the TVA has dragged the Merc with the Mouth in for alongside his past time-twisting antics?