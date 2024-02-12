Yes, Doctor Doom Is In Marvel's Deadpool 3 Trailer - But Not How You Think

The "Deadpool 3" trailer hints at a major Wolverine storyline and drops a "Secret Wars" Easter egg, but what's the deal with Doctor Doom? The teaser includes a shot of a hooded figure who resembles the villain, but their real identity remains unclear, even if some fans want to believe it's the Big Bad in question. "Is that Doctor Doom in the new #DeadpoolAndWolverine trailer? No clue but it looks like him!" one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

That said, Doom briefly appears in the trailer, albeit as a character on a page. Toward the end of the trailer, the titular fourth wall-breaking hero can be seen lying on the ground following an explosion that knocks him off his feet. However, if you look closely, you'll spot an issue of writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Esad Ribić's "Secret Wars" #5 from 2015. Doctor Doom just so happens to grace the cover of that issue, and that must mean something, right?

The scene suggests that "Deadpool 3" will have major implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it heads into "Avengers: Secret Wars." That said, could it also be hinting toward the arrival of Doom?