Is Verizon's Lemonade Commercial Teasing A New Beyoncé Super Bowl Ad?

If Beyoncé is gearing up to be in Verizon's big commercial for the 2024 Super Bowl, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise. Not-so-cryptic hints aside, the two parties already maintain a working relationship; Verizon was one of the major sponsors of the musician's 2023 Renaissance World Tour. With that precedent in mind, it only makes sense that the company would look to continue a lucrative partnership with the celebrity.

The Grammy winner is also no stranger to popping up in commercials. Throughout her career, the singer has starred in promos for various companies, including Samsung, Tiffany & Co., and H&M. One of her most prolific appearances in the ad space is with Pepsi, as she has starred in several of the brand's most iconic spots from the past few decades.

Beyoncé turning up in Verizon's Super Bowl ad would be fitting, considering her history with the event. She has performed during the game's halftime show twice — once in 2013, when she devised a mini-reunion for her former group Destiny's Child, and again in 2016 when she featured alongside Bruno Mars and Coldplay.