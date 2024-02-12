Deadpool 3's Super Bowl Trailer Has A Secret Wars Easter Egg Most Fans Likely Missed
Between Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) teaming up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and the inclusion of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) introduced on "Loki," the "Deadpool 3" trailer already sets up how this movie could have some major ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There's even a sneaky Easter egg teasing toward a future Avengers movie if you look closely enough.
If any Marvel movie can be explicitly direct with what movies are coming down the road, it's "Deadpool 3," which is now seemingly called "Deadpool & Wolverine." The end of the trailer, with Deadpool on the ground while Wolverine comes up to him, shows a "Secret Wars" comic book to his side. It's understandable if fans didn't catch it at first, as they may have been too distracted by Logan's signature shadow looming down on Wade Wilson. The writing and image are a bit hard to make out, but it does seem to say, "Secret Wars."
Additionally, the cover art seems like it might be from 2015's "Secret Wars Vol. 1" #5, which was written by Jonathan Hickman and illustrated by Esad Ribić. The cover art of that issue, which comes from Alex Ross, notably has Doctor Doom on the front. It's not confirmed that's the issue; it's merely an educated guess. However, with "Avengers: Secret Wars" still coming out tentatively in 2027, could this comic be teasing what's to come?
Deadpool and Wolverine is setting up Marvel's Secret Wars movie
It's long been assumed "Deadpool & Wolverine" will deal heavily with the multiverse. The new trailer confirms this, with Deadpool getting picked up by the TVA, and one would assume the film will see Wade go on some kind of journey to wind up in the MCU proper. If that comic in the trailer is indeed from 2015, it might suggest the future Avengers movie will draw inspiration from the more recent "Secret Wars" event, rather than the one from 1984.
The 2015 "Secret Wars" event deals with an incursion between two universes, resulting in the two merging and the creation of Battleworld. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" already set up the concept of incursions within the MCU and how dangerous they can be. Things could become even more perilous from the events of "Deadpool & Wolverine," and it could set the stage for the MCU reality to merge with some other universe. It could be one that contains a few faces, whether they be Hugh Jackman's Wolverine or some familiar Spider-Men.
Additionally, adapting the 2015 "Secret Wars" storyline could set the stage for Doctor Doom to become the big bad. With Jonathan Majors getting dropped as Kang the Conqueror from the MCU due to legal issues, there's always a chance Marvel could scrap any further Kang storylines. Instead, Doctor Doom could enter the picture to take his place and establish Battleworld in the upcoming "Avengers: Secret Wars" movie. It's just a theory, but "Deadpool & Wolverine" is in an excellent position to give Marvel fans a better idea of what's to come in the franchise.