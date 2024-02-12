Deadpool 3's Super Bowl Trailer Has A Secret Wars Easter Egg Most Fans Likely Missed

Between Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) teaming up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and the inclusion of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) introduced on "Loki," the "Deadpool 3" trailer already sets up how this movie could have some major ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There's even a sneaky Easter egg teasing toward a future Avengers movie if you look closely enough.

If any Marvel movie can be explicitly direct with what movies are coming down the road, it's "Deadpool 3," which is now seemingly called "Deadpool & Wolverine." The end of the trailer, with Deadpool on the ground while Wolverine comes up to him, shows a "Secret Wars" comic book to his side. It's understandable if fans didn't catch it at first, as they may have been too distracted by Logan's signature shadow looming down on Wade Wilson. The writing and image are a bit hard to make out, but it does seem to say, "Secret Wars."

Additionally, the cover art seems like it might be from 2015's "Secret Wars Vol. 1" #5, which was written by Jonathan Hickman and illustrated by Esad Ribić. The cover art of that issue, which comes from Alex Ross, notably has Doctor Doom on the front. It's not confirmed that's the issue; it's merely an educated guess. However, with "Avengers: Secret Wars" still coming out tentatively in 2027, could this comic be teasing what's to come?