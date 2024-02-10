Fantastic Four's Original Thing Actor Confirmed Whether That Deadpool 3 Photo Is Real
Despite Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds plea for caution after leaks and spoilers, the production continues to be plagued by supposed insider information about the long-awaited return of the Merc with a Mouth to the big screen — including the inclusion of a key character from 20th Century Fox's (later 20th Century Studios) "Fantastic Four" movies.
However, Michael Chiklis — who starred as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing in 2005's "Fantastic Four" and its 2007 sequel "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" — is clobbering the most recent rumor that his stone-clad superhero is making a cameo in the third "Deadpool" film.
Accompanied by a viral photo that purportedly shows Chiklis in his Thing costume standing in front of Deadpool, the actor commented about the validity of the picture in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). "FYI folks... This is a FAKE. Sorry to disappoint," Chiklis wrote. "So many people have asked about it, I feel it's necessary to clear this up. I do know who they're casting though. Not my place to tell but I will say this. I'm a fan of his work and I wish him luck and success with it."
Reynolds' Deadpool is one of the Marvel characters the Walt Disney Company finally got the rights to film after the studio officially completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox in March 2019. The acquisition also allowed Disney to import characters from other Marvel-Fox superhero properties like "X-Men," "Daredevil," and "Fantastic Four" into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Even if Chiklis doesn't appear in Deadpool 3, the Fantastic Four still could
Disney is seemingly leaning on characters from Fox's Marvel movies to make up the "Deadpool 3" supporting cast. Hugh Jackman is reprising Wolverine, while some behind-the-scenes photos from "Deadpool 3" further suggest the return of the X-Men. As such, it's entirely plausible that Michael Chiklis could return as The Thing from Fox's "Fantastic Four" movies, as could Jessica Alba as Sue Storm and Ioan Gruffudd as Dr. Reed Richards. Chris Evans' return as Johnny Storm would be tricky, though, given that he already appeared as Captain America in the MCU.
At least one of Fox's "Daredevil" characters appears to be playing for the movie, given Jennifer Garner's response to the "Deadpool 3" Elektra rumor. Quizzed about her reported appearance in the film, Garner didn't try hard to conceal a smile when asked about the role.
Despite Michael Chiklis' denial about the "Fantastic Four's" Thing appearing in "Deadpool 3," there is still leaked evidence that Marvel's First Family of superheroes will appear in the film in some capacity. A post with a photo on X in December 2023 by Hollywood insider @CanWeGetToast said, "First look at Toad from the Original X-Men on set for 'DEADPOOL 3'. He seems to be riding in the Fantastic Four's Fantasticar."
Of course, that could also mean the likes of Pedro Pascal's rumored Reed Richards from director Matt Shakman's upcoming reboot of "Fantastic Four" might appear. Fans will find out for sure when "Deadpool 3" is released in theaters on July 26, 2024.