Pawn Stars: Rick Harrison's Son Adam's Cause Of Death Explained
"Pawn Stars" lead Rick Harrison has just revealed that his son Adam, who passed away recently, died from a fentanyl overdose.
"Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose," Harrison told TMZ in an exclusive. At the time of his death, Adam Harrison was 39 years old.
"The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously," Harrison added. As TMZ also notes, the Harrison family previously released a statement asking that they be given time amongst themselves to grapple with this devastating news. "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam," it said. "We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss." Rick Harrison also posted a heartfelt photo and tribute on Instagram of himself and Adam enjoying a moment together at a restaurant, captioned, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam."
Fans of "Pawn Stars" know that while Rick Harrison's family is fairly active in his business — including his sons Corey and Jake — Adam Harrison did not appear on the History Channel series. Before the show began airing in 2009, Adam was reportedly involved in the family business. However, according to his brother Corey, he later branched out and pursued a career as a plumber, living his life independently and avoiding the inescapable fame that comes with appearing on such a hit television series.
Fans and celebrities mourned Adam Harrison on social media
While fans and friends of the Harrison family are certainly respecting their wishes for privacy at this time, there was still an outpouring of support on social media regarding Adam Harrison's tragic passing. When Rick Harrison posted his Instagram tribute, fans responded to the post with well wishes. Radio host Joe Pags wrote in a comment, "Sorry to hear about this, Rick.. Sending prayers." Actor Emilio Rivera, known for his roles in "Flamin' Hot" and "Mayans M.C.," paid his respects, writing, "Rest in Peace ... My Condolences to You and the Familia."
Donald Trump Jr., son of former president Donald Trump, also responded to the post, simply writing, "I'm so sorry man." Rick Harrison publicly supported Trump's presidency during the 2020 election.
Corey Harrison, who was just one year older than his brother, also took to Instagram to post a tribute. Alongside a picture of the pair when they were younger, he wrote, "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba."
Adam Harrison's cause of death is, tragically, a common one in the United States
As Rick Harrison noted in his statement, the ongoing fentanyl and opioid addiction crisis in the United States is nothing short of horrific. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, death rates from overdoses have been steadily increasing in recent years. Because of that, it's not unsurprising that pop culture has tried to unpack this devastating situation, whether these projects approach the subject head-on or create some sort of allegorical narrative.
In shows like Hulu's "Dopesick" or Netflix's "Painkiller," the subject of the opioid epidemic is addressed directly, with "Dopesick" tackling the battle against Purdue Pharma (and their marketing of OxyContin). "Painkiller" also discusses Purdue but directly adapts its story from Patrick Radden Keefe's searing New Yorker article "The Family That Built an Empire of Pain" and Barry Meier's book, "Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America's Opioid Epidemic," which zeroes in on the Sackler family. In the horror genre, auteur Mike Flanagan addresses the Sacklers in "The Fall of the House of Usher," modeling the fictional Usher family after the Sacklers and showing just how their corporate greed led to widespread addiction and tragic death. It's awful to see yet another promising life cut short in real life when it comes to Adam Harrison's sudden passing.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).