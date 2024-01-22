Pawn Stars: Rick Harrison's Son Adam's Cause Of Death Explained

"Pawn Stars" lead Rick Harrison has just revealed that his son Adam, who passed away recently, died from a fentanyl overdose.

"Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose," Harrison told TMZ in an exclusive. At the time of his death, Adam Harrison was 39 years old.

"The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously," Harrison added. As TMZ also notes, the Harrison family previously released a statement asking that they be given time amongst themselves to grapple with this devastating news. "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam," it said. "We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss." Rick Harrison also posted a heartfelt photo and tribute on Instagram of himself and Adam enjoying a moment together at a restaurant, captioned, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam."

Fans of "Pawn Stars" know that while Rick Harrison's family is fairly active in his business — including his sons Corey and Jake — Adam Harrison did not appear on the History Channel series. Before the show began airing in 2009, Adam was reportedly involved in the family business. However, according to his brother Corey, he later branched out and pursued a career as a plumber, living his life independently and avoiding the inescapable fame that comes with appearing on such a hit television series.