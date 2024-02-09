Henry Cavill Is A Bigger Lord Of The Rings Nerd Than You Think

It's no secret that Henry Cavill is a big fantasy buff. For instance, the Geralt actor is more of an enthusiast than most Witcher fans, and he's currently working on Amazon Prime's Warhammer 40,000 adaptation. Once again, Cavill is a full-fledged fan of the franchise and even expressed concern about the upcoming project, stating, "It needs to be handled to a 'Lord of the Rings' level. And if it's not, I'll be massively disappointed."

It turns out that Cavill's reference to the one fantasy world to rule them all isn't a lightly made comparison, either. The man loves Middle-earth so much that he's named his dog after one of one of Tolkien's most beloved families. The ex-Superman actor appeared on Josh Horowitz's Inside of You podcast alongside director Matthew Vaughn as part of the press push for "Argylle." During the interview, the host asked how the pair felt about cats or dogs. Both replied that they were in the canine camp, prompting Horowitz to follow up on a new addition to Cavill's four-legged family.

"By the way," the host inquired, "so it's Kal and Baggins now, too, right?" "Yes. Baggins in the new addition," Cavill replied, adding, "because where we live is particularly Shire-esque, we felt it suitable that our little creature would be called Baggins."

When Vaughn asked if that meant Cavill would get a Bilbo now, too, the actor's response was in the negative. He reserves the Hobbitish name for smaller pups, and he plans on getting a bigger dog next. Still, the fact that the fantasy actor and fan would prioritize Middle-earth's First Hobbit Family as the name for one of his two dogs shows just how much love he has for Tolkien's classic fantasy world.