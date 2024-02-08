Who Are The Other Stars In Post Malone's Bud Light Genie Super Bowl Commercial?
Super Bowl 2024 is upon us, which means that companies are vying for the attention of consumers with loud and bold advertisements. The best way to get consumers on board with a product? By filling your ad up with cameos. In Bud Light's Super Bowl 2024 ad, a group of friends find a wish-granting genie in a Bud Light bottle. After testing out the genie's abilities, the friends start asking him for more bold and daring requests, one of which is partying with Grammy-nominated music sensation Post Malone.
One of the group members ends up asking to be best friends with Peyton Manning, who magically appears in the bar they're vibing at. Manning stands out as one of the most beloved former quarterbacks of all time and has played in four Super Bowls, winning two. Manning isn't the only sporting legend to appear in the Bud Light commercial with Post Malone. A friend in the bar asks the genie to transport them to a UFC fight. They're soon whisked away to the fight, where they're greeted by Dana White, the high-profile CEO of UFC.
By the end of the ad, all the friends are partying at a house, where a monstrous T-Rex shows up. All in all, it's an effective Super Bowl ad that flexes Bud Light's marketing budget by bringing in superstars to promote their products.
Post Malone's collab with Bud Light makes perfect sense
If there's one thing Post Malone fans know, it's that he loves Bud Light. With such a strong connection to the beer, it's no surprise that Post Malone has become a sort of brand ambassador for the product. In 2019, fans could buy limited edition cans of Bud Light featuring Post Malone's face. While speaking with Billboard, he candidly opened up about why the brand is so special to him. "I'm the tip of the spear when it comes to consumption," he said, adding, "I remember at the legal age of 21 I enjoyed [my first Bud Light] and I was like, 'You know what? This is my deal. It makes me feel comfortable.' And ever since then, it's been kinda like my beer blankie."
Now, the musician is continuing his budding (pun intended) relationship with Bud Light by co-headlining their Super Bowl 2024 commercial. Super fans will know that Post Malone has also starred in previous commercials for the beer giant. And if Post Malone gets his wish granted by the Bud Light genie, he'll be starring in their beer commercials for years. "Maybe it will become a tradition and we just do one every year until everyone is sick of seeing me," he told Billboard.
Post Malone is already thinking about what's next with Bud Light. After collaborating with Peyton Manning and Dana White in 2024, Posty is eager to rope George Clooney in for his next Bud Light ad, saying, "Me and Clooney with a beer blankie – that's the next commercial." We really hope he's not joking.
Post Malone will be one of the pregame performers for Super Bowl LVIII" on February 11, 2024.