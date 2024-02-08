Who Are The Other Stars In Post Malone's Bud Light Genie Super Bowl Commercial?

Super Bowl 2024 is upon us, which means that companies are vying for the attention of consumers with loud and bold advertisements. The best way to get consumers on board with a product? By filling your ad up with cameos. In Bud Light's Super Bowl 2024 ad, a group of friends find a wish-granting genie in a Bud Light bottle. After testing out the genie's abilities, the friends start asking him for more bold and daring requests, one of which is partying with Grammy-nominated music sensation Post Malone.

One of the group members ends up asking to be best friends with Peyton Manning, who magically appears in the bar they're vibing at. Manning stands out as one of the most beloved former quarterbacks of all time and has played in four Super Bowls, winning two. Manning isn't the only sporting legend to appear in the Bud Light commercial with Post Malone. A friend in the bar asks the genie to transport them to a UFC fight. They're soon whisked away to the fight, where they're greeted by Dana White, the high-profile CEO of UFC.

By the end of the ad, all the friends are partying at a house, where a monstrous T-Rex shows up. All in all, it's an effective Super Bowl ad that flexes Bud Light's marketing budget by bringing in superstars to promote their products.