Who Is In The Bud Light Commercial With Peyton Manning?

The 2024 Super Bowl is only a few weeks away, and Bud Light has recruited a pair of NFL legends to celebrate the occasion. The brand's new commercial sees Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning throw some beverages around a bar until a familiar face joins him. That person is none other than Emmitt Smith, who's experienced some success in his own right.

Smith played for 15 seasons in the NFL, most notably as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys. He won three Super Bowl titles and numerous other accolades throughout his career, setting records that have yet to be surpassed in some categories. For example, he's the only running back ever to win the Super Bowl title, the NFL Most Valuable Player award, the NFL rushing crown, and the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player accolade in a single season. Smith is also the league's all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards under his feet, and he holds the record for most rushing touchdowns with 164.

Calling Emmitt Smith a sporting legend is arguably an understatement, and the same can be said about Peyton Manning. While they were rivals on the field, there is mutual respect between the pair, which partly motivated Smith's decision to be part of Bud Light's "Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy" campaign.