Movies Leonardo DiCaprio Rejected

Leonardo DiCaprio's extremely selective nature as an actor has ensured that he's taken on quite a few roles in his career that have become iconic. After his work as Jack in James Cameron's "Titanic," the part that really put him on the map as a big box office draw, DiCaprio became a living Hollywood legend thanks to features like "The Departed," "Inception," "Django Unchained," "The Wolf of Wall Street," and numerous others.

Because of the sheer popularity of most of his work, DiCaprio's career is defined by the hit movies he has anchored, not the titles that he's passed on. However, the fact that DiCaprio has turned down some interesting parts over the years is intriguing — it's hard not to imagine what he would have done with these roles if things had worked out differently.

The movies that DiCaprio has rejected vary in terms of genre. There's an animated DreamWorks title, for example, as well as a few well-known biopics, some critically acclaimed crime thrillers, and an entry in one of the most popular Hollywood franchises of all time. DiCaprio's dense filmography already gives fans of the actor so much to chew on, but considering the roles he never took is also a fun mental exercise for those who just can't get enough of the iconic leading man.