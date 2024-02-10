Whatever Happened To Better Bedder After Shark Tank?

It's funny how our beds can be both a source of comfort and a headache. While we all look forward to getting cozy under the covers, waking up and making our beds in the morning is an entirely different story. But with the Better Bedder, those worries are a thing of the past. Essentially functioning like a headband for your bed, the Better Bedder is a specially designed add-on that wraps around your mattress and tucks away your sheets, removing the need to lift and adjust. Additionally, the Better Bedder can also hold phones, glasses, books, and other items next to your bed.

Better Bedder is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Judy Schott and Nita Gassen. The idea came about after new beds purchased for Schott's summer home ended up being more of a hassle than they were worth, with her son preferring to sleep on the couch to avoid fixing up the sheets each morning. From there, Schott and Gassen worked on nights and weekends to find a solution, venturing to Home Depots and testing out various fabrics and curtains. Several prototypes came and went until the duo taught themselves how to sew and created a satisfactory item.

Their business quickly gained traction as they brought the product into local weekend markets. To see if it had any viability outside their Louisiana home, they decided to try out for "Shark Tank," eventually finding themselves on Season 12 of the hit ABC series.