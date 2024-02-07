Yellowstone: Matthew McConaughey Casting Update Teases Potential A-List Co-Star (Report)

Rumors of a Matthew McConaughey-starring "Yellowstone" spin-off have been circulating for months now, but the Texan reportedly hasn't signed his name on the dotted line yet. According to Puck, the actor wants to see a script before he commits to the project, but that's still a work in progress. However, one A-list star is supposedly close to joining the ever-expanding television franchise.

Per Puck, Michelle Pfeiffer is in talks to be the unnamed series' co-lead. The "Batman Returns" star is expected to make a decision within the next couple of weeks, but details regarding the terms of her negotiations are being kept close to the vest. The "Yellowstone" franchise is known for attracting some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and these reports indicate that the upcoming spin-off will continue this star-studded trend.

While the information about the show is minimal at best at the moment, the "Yellowstone" spin-off looks to be taking shape. Furthermore, if McConaughey and Pfeiffer do saddle up, they might be joined by some popular fan favorites.