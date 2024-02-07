Yellowstone: Matthew McConaughey Casting Update Teases Potential A-List Co-Star (Report)
Rumors of a Matthew McConaughey-starring "Yellowstone" spin-off have been circulating for months now, but the Texan reportedly hasn't signed his name on the dotted line yet. According to Puck, the actor wants to see a script before he commits to the project, but that's still a work in progress. However, one A-list star is supposedly close to joining the ever-expanding television franchise.
Per Puck, Michelle Pfeiffer is in talks to be the unnamed series' co-lead. The "Batman Returns" star is expected to make a decision within the next couple of weeks, but details regarding the terms of her negotiations are being kept close to the vest. The "Yellowstone" franchise is known for attracting some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and these reports indicate that the upcoming spin-off will continue this star-studded trend.
While the information about the show is minimal at best at the moment, the "Yellowstone" spin-off looks to be taking shape. Furthermore, if McConaughey and Pfeiffer do saddle up, they might be joined by some popular fan favorites.
Some Yellowstone stars could return, but only if the money's right
The upcoming spin-off will be a sequel that features new characters, so the blasts from the past might not be essential to the story. However, three stars from the mainline "Yellowstone" series could return, but they reportedly want the bucks to do so.
According to the reports, showrunner Taylor Sheridan is trying to get Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, and Cole Hauser to reprise their roles in the new series. The downside, though, is that Reilly and Hauser are said to be asking for over $1 million per episode, and it remains to be seen if terms between the parties involved will be reached.
In more bad news, John Dutton is also unlikely to saddle up in the sequel series. While Kevin Costner might return for "Yellowstone" Season 5's closing chapter, scheduling conflicts, creative disagreements, and legal drama have seemingly led to his departure from the franchise in the grand scheme of things. That said, Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer can certainly fill the void left behind by his exit.