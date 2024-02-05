Kevin Costner Can Still Return For Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 (But It's Complicated)

It looks like Kevin Costner might be looking to get back into the "Yellowstone" game, despite months of legal wrangling between himself and the series' producers and show creator Taylor Sheridan. Puck reports that there might be a slim chance that Costner will return as John Dutton during the back half of Season 5, even though Sheridan already has a conclusion to the drama on tap and set to be filmed when he deems it fully satisfying, and it's one that definitely John free.

According to Puck, Costner's reps have been trying to negotiate with Paramount and Sheridan to bring back Costner so he can finish off Dutton's tale. But that might not be a tenable position as "Yellowstone" makes its way toward completion. Time will tell if the script gets reworked yet again and Costner ends up on the set over the spring and summer for the show's last hurrah. But it is worth noting that the lawsuit Costner vowed to press against Paramount to recoup $12 million in fees and lost wages during a hearing for his divorce in 2023 hasn't been filed yet.

Yet Paramount might have bigger fish to fry. Puck reports that Costner allegedly isn't the only cast member who might not appear in further "Yellowstone"-related productions.