James Gunn Confirms Whether He Can Work For Marvel & DC At The Same Time

After spearheading the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios, James Gunn is now a co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. The next project on his docket is helming "Superman: Legacy," but there are still plenty of fans wondering if he could do something else with Marvel. Gunn has adamantly declared he's solely a DC guy at this point.

On Threads, Gunn was asked if he could still do something with Marvel, even if it's just writing "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4." Gunn didn't mince words: "No I'm pure DC." In a follow-up, the filmmaker was asked if he wanted to keep working with Marvel, and he let loose this intriguing statement: "I could not either physically or legally."

The "physically" part of that sentence makes sense. Gunn has his hands full writing and directing "Superman: Legacy." He's also writing for "Peacemaker" Season 2 and "Creature Commandos," so even if he could write for Marvel, it doesn't seem he has the time to do anything else. The fact he's "legally" forbidden from doing any Marvel projects means any future Guardians of the Galaxy projects, including a solo Star-Lord movie, will have to move forth without any of his input.