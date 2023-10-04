Marvel's New Thanos Series Writer Teases A Devastating Story (And A Secret Hero?) - Exclusive Interview

How did this series come to be? When you wrote "Thanos: Death Notes," did you have any idea it would lead to an eventual series?

I had no idea my story for "Thanos: Death Notes" would lead to a larger series. The "Death Notes" story was a lot of fun, but also a way for me to back-door in one more "Iron Man" story. I'd just finished up my two-year "Iron Man" run, and "Death Notes" was a way to do a Tony Stark/Thanos story since Thanos made his first appearance in "Iron Man" #55. The Death Notes story was a direct sequel/coda to Iron Man's encounter with Thanos.

It also played with a thought experiment that terrifies some game theorists, in that the world has already been taken over by a malevolent presence and that simply coming to realize this truth leads to eternal torture at the hands of that presence. I made Thanos that presence, and Tony dangerously flirted in that story with believing in a future where Thanos has conquered all things. It was a dark and freaky story. I will say that this "Thanos" series is very different in tone.

What makes Luca Pizzari the perfect artist for the book, and how exciting was it to see his pages?

Luca is a top-tier artist who brings such a kinetic energy to his work. This is, first and foremost, a superhero vs. a supervillain book. Much of a major city is destroyed here. Watching Luca render all that has been so exciting. His pages showing different characters' arrivals onto the scene are these great Marvel comics heralding pages, splashes where Thanos or the Hulk make their grand entrance.

Luca has also been able to tell the more human aspects of this story so well. This story has a strange entry point, one that is more mundane, and Luca has pulled that off with aplomb. There's a protagonist that is not Thanos in this book that Luca has designed from whole cloth, and he's nailed their emotional state and acting throughout the series.

Who do you believe is Thanos' greatest enemy? Ally? Is it Thanos himself?

Thanos has had some wonderful adversaries in the past — Silver Surfer, Adam Warlock. There is one character in the Marvel Universe that has served as both adversary and ally, or rather, been Thanos' greatest blindspot/Achilles' heel. That character is front and center of this book.

Thanos has shown many incredible powers over the years — super strength, energy projection, and even a form of telepathy. What is the greatest of his abilities, and does he play with that here?

Thanos is one of those characters who borders on being a god, so that gets tricky in storytelling, where the stakes need to be high and personal. It does help in making heroes, even the Illuminati, feel like underdogs. We will touch on a lot of Thanos' powers and accouterments here. We get a nice palette of all that throughout the story.

Thanos' greatest asset is sheer force of will. That's what makes him unstoppable and a force to be reckoned with more than anything else. He has that in common with other heroes and villains I've written in the past. Thanos is relentlessly persistent and when he wants something, he will stop at nothing to get it. That's certainly at play in this series.