Taylor Swift's New Girl Cameo Makes Zero Sense

In the Season 2 finale of "New Girl" — a beloved sitcom that ran for seven seasons on Fox — fans were probably pretty surprised when one of the planet's biggest pop stars showed up for a small yet pivotal cameo.

Cece (Hannah Simone), the best friend of the titular new girl Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel), is all set to wed Shivrang (Satya Bhabha) in an arranged marriage, and to say the wedding day isn't going smoothly is an understatement. (For starters, there's a whole situation with a badger running through the air ducts above the ceremony.) It all comes to a head, though, when Shivrang's old girlfriend Elaine objects at the very last minute, declaring her love for Cece's groom just before the two run off into the sunset together — complete with a joke about how tall Elaine is compared to the diminutive Shivrang.

So who plays Elaine? That would be Taylor Alison Swift. You might have heard of her at some point — she's pretty popular, and she was already a big deal back in 2013 when this episode originally aired. But while her cameo is definitely funny, it doesn't make a lick of sense because throughout "New Girl," characters reference Taylor Swift all the time. If she's real within the "New Girl" universe — and not just real, but a major pop sensation whose songs apparently soundtrack Jess' breakups — then how can she possibly also be Elaine? This was a cute gesture, but here's why Taylor Swift's "New Girl" cameo is ultimately kind of bizarre.