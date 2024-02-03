Big Changes Coming To Netflix In 2024 And Beyond

A letter Netflix circulated to its shareholders at the start of 2024 all but confirms that, at some point during the year, subscribers will end up having to pay more for access to the streaming service. Six pages into a 16-page document breaking down the company's finances, a section about monetization outlines how Netflix plans on occasionally increasing subscription fees. Forthcoming improvements to the product are cited as justification for those price hikes.

The one group already guaranteed to pay more for Netflix is subscribers who are currently on its $11.99/month plan. In July 2023, the streaming service removed access to what was then a $9.99/month plan, offering instead a $6.99 option with ads, or a $15.49 ad-free alternative. That said, Netflix removed this option for new customers, allowing only existing subscribers to remain on the price tier. Then, a few months later, those customers had to pay an additional $2/month.

Netflix told investors at the start of 2024 that it would begin removing subscribers from this cheaper, standard plan in Canada and the UK before moving onto other countries. Those users will have to switch to either its ad-based tier or the significantly more expensive ad-free tier instead.