Why The WWE-Netflix Partnership Is Such A Historic Deal

After decades of airing on a combination of terrestrial and cable television networks, WWE has finally been attached to a streaming service. Its deal with Netflix — struck on January 23 — is worth billions and will put Netflix in an entirely new place when it comes to live event streaming. That marks the very first time the WWE and its galaxy of programs will leave the world of conventional television entirely — at least in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Latin America for now — for a streaming perch after decades of presenting its flagship show, "Monday Night Raw," through basic cable outlets and "SmackDown" on network TV.

As The New York Times reported, Netflix will enter the live event streaming business when the deal takes effect in 2025, with "Monday Night Raw" specifically moving to the streamer in January. While the company showcased a few live events in previous years, this will require the company to put forth high-quality streams several times a week. This is entirely new territory, and Netflix seemingly hasn't mastered it yet, as any fan of "Love is Blind: Brazil" can attest to. However, the agreement will allow subscribers easy access to WWE's 12 yearly premium live events and a rich back catalog of programs and specials from past years.

The WWE-Netflix team-up should be good news for those who have stuck it out with the WWE Network — and later Peacock — for years despite numerous technical issues. The overall deal is stated to last for five years, and along with it comes a very famous new board of directors member.