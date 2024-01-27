Why The WWE-Netflix Partnership Is Such A Historic Deal
After decades of airing on a combination of terrestrial and cable television networks, WWE has finally been attached to a streaming service. Its deal with Netflix — struck on January 23 — is worth billions and will put Netflix in an entirely new place when it comes to live event streaming. That marks the very first time the WWE and its galaxy of programs will leave the world of conventional television entirely — at least in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Latin America for now — for a streaming perch after decades of presenting its flagship show, "Monday Night Raw," through basic cable outlets and "SmackDown" on network TV.
As The New York Times reported, Netflix will enter the live event streaming business when the deal takes effect in 2025, with "Monday Night Raw" specifically moving to the streamer in January. While the company showcased a few live events in previous years, this will require the company to put forth high-quality streams several times a week. This is entirely new territory, and Netflix seemingly hasn't mastered it yet, as any fan of "Love is Blind: Brazil" can attest to. However, the agreement will allow subscribers easy access to WWE's 12 yearly premium live events and a rich back catalog of programs and specials from past years.
The WWE-Netflix team-up should be good news for those who have stuck it out with the WWE Network — and later Peacock — for years despite numerous technical issues. The overall deal is stated to last for five years, and along with it comes a very famous new board of directors member.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be joining the board of directors of WWE's parent company
A press release from Variety on January 25 revealed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be joining the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings, WWE's parent company. Johnson and TKO now have a running merchandising agreement, as he agreed to work in both a promotional capacity and allow WWE to license products bearing his name.
"Dwayne brings an incredible track record of creating content and building globally recognized consumer brands, and he will play a key role in realizing our ambitions for TKO," Ariel Emanuel, CEO of TKO, said in a statement reprinted by Variety. Johnson, meanwhile, made mention of his wrestling roots — he's the grandson of High Chief Peter Maivia and the son of "Soul Man" Rocky Johnson, both WWE Hall of Famers — while enthusiastically expressing his joy over the announcement. "Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock', is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle," he added.
Given his new duties at TKO and the fact he now owns the trademark on his wrestling moniker, Johnson has scored a major victory in the industry where he first made his name. That's quite an upgrade from the financial difficulties that marked the actor-wrestler's earliest years.