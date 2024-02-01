Stranger Things, Wednesday & More Major Netflix Shows That Won't Return Until 2025

"Stranger Things" will come to an end after the conclusion of Season 5, wrapping up what has remained one of Netflix's flagship series since its premiere in 2016. Although "Stranger Things" Season 5 may be coming sooner than fans might think, its production was impacted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023 nevertheless, meaning the wait for the show's conclusion will be longer than the streaming service initially anticipated.

On February 1, Netflix revealed which of its existing shows will be returning for new seasons in 2024. Implicitly, this list also confirmed which new seasons of its major series can be expected to premiere in 2025 due to their absences. Unsurprisingly, "Stranger Things" is among these. Another mega-popular series in the same boat is "Wednesday." Also absent from Netflix's list are "One Piece," "Sweet Magnolias," "The Lincoln Lawyer," "Ginny & Georgia," "The Recruit," "The Watcher," "Virgin River," and "XO, Kitty."

Netflix has officially renewed each of these series, but the fact that none of them are included on the streaming service's official slate of shows returning in 2024 effectively confirms premiere dates in 2025.