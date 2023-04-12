HBO Max Renaming Itself Max Proves WB Doesn't Know Its Audience

There's a fine art to naming a streaming service. "Netflix" is great because it's something on the "internet" you watch "flicks" on. "Disney+" is the name of the company with a plus sign at the end. "Paramount+" is also the name of the company with a plus sign on the end. Not everything is going to get an A+ in creativity, but these names get the job done. Subscribers know they're going to find Disney or Paramount content on their respective platforms. This leads to the biggest question of them all: What's a "Max" supposed to be?

HBO Max will soon change its name to simply Max in the aftermath of the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger. The newly christened Max will now contain an abundance of properties, from prestige television like "Succession" to reality shows from Discovery like "Deadliest Catch." As expected, the rebrand has been met with a ton of opposition online, forcing higher-ups to defend the name change. JB Perrette, president and CEO of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, told Variety that while HBO is synonymous with quality, they felt a name change as prudent, saying, "We had Max, which was short, tight. Says something universal. Yes, the risk was ultimately that it's sort of maybe less ownable because it's a common word. But the flip side is that also made it very approachable and very easy."

It's certainly understandable from a business perspective, but it's not a good name, and it risks Warner Bros. Discovery's standing in the streaming wars.