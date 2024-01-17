Does John Dutton Die In Yellowstone? Some Fans Think They Know

As "Yellowstone" prepares to ride off into the sunset with Season 5, Part 2, it's safe to say that not everyone will live to see the conclusion, with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being the most likely candidate to bite the dust. There have been reports that Costner won't even appear in those final episodes, leaving a giant question mark over the Dutton patriarch's future. That uncertainty has led to fans speculating what could happen to John, with death the most likely option.

Many fans theorize he'll die of cancer. Early in the show, John received a cancer diagnosis, and while it subsided, it could always return. It's a popular discussion point on Reddit, where u/Jolly-Perception-520 hypothesizes, "[I'm] sure he'll go out 'in true cowboy fashion' maybe the cancer comes back or something and he dies out in the field." Death from cancer would pay off that early plot point, and if there's a time jump for the final episodes, John's passing could be waved away as happening during the jump.

Redditor u/TheDarkHelmet1985 also thinks cancer could come into play for John's fate but puts a different spin on it: "I'd have the cancer come back and they find it is spread everywhere," they write. "[John] turns to Rip and asks Rip to shoot and kill him right there." Bringing back the cancer but adding an "Old Yeller" twist would certainly up the ante, but it would require Costner to be around for some more scenes, which may not be feasible.