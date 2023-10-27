Highlander Reboot Cast, Director, And More Details

The 1980s was home to the birth of countless massive franchises that are still ongoing to this day. From "Terminator" to "A Nightmare on Elm Street," there is no shortage of beloved film series that came from the decade. However, one that's often forgotten amid the shuffle is "Highlander."

Starring Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, and Clancy Brown, "Highlander" follows a race of elite warriors who can live forever so long as they aren't killed by decapitation. Spanning centuries, the story charts McLeod's (Lambert) life through medieval history and up until modern times, where the last of the immortals are battling it out for a final reward.

While there have been rumblings for years about a possible reboot, it looks like the fresh take on "Highlander" could be arriving sooner rather than later. Furthermore, though much of the production is still shrouded in mystery, we do have plenty of details about the upcoming project to share with fans anticipating the franchise's return.