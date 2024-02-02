Marvel's Kingpin Actor Vincent D'Onofrio Addresses Spider-Man 4 Speculation
With "Echo" confirming that Kingpin isn't dead, Vincent D'Onofrio is opening up about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking to ComicBook, he said he still wants Kingpin to "kick Spider-Man's ass" — a pledge he first made at GalaxyCon Richmond 2023 — but that he has no idea whether this will happen. "I think if the powers that be want that to happen then it will happen," D'Onofrio said. "I think there certainly hasn't been any kind of talk that it's not gonna happen. I mean, to me that's the direction that we should go in ... But who knows?"
Peter Parker's Marvel movie rights are complicated, with the Sony-owned "Spider-Man" and "Amazing Spider-Man" films existing outside of the MCU, and it's still unclear whether or not Netflix's "Daredevil" is MCU canon. Considering Tom Holland's Spidey didn't make his first appearance until 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," a throwdown between the two would have been a logistical nightmare. But now that Sony and Marvel are playing nice and sharing the wall-crawler, D'Onofrio could actually get his wish. And if not, he has other suggestions.
D'Onofrio wants to see a darker Kingpin
Vincent D'Onofrio is interested in seeing Kingpin outside of a traditional portrayal. "I would love to do, like a, What If...? kind of Fisk story," he said. "I would just like to explore him in a, outside of the usual teaming up of villain and superhero. I'd like to see a truly more realistic version." Despite "Echo" being the first TV-MA show produced by Marvel Studios, the actor wants to go even further with the character's ruthlessness, saying his ideal project would be "10 times darker than anything we've done with [Fisk] before."
D'Onofrio will return as Kingpin on "Daredevil: Born Again," and while there hasn't been any word of him crossing paths with Peter Parker on the upcoming Disney+ show, a face-off between the two characters would not only likely be epic but also be a callback to Fisk's origins — while D'Onofrio made his Kingpin debut on "Daredevil" in 2015, the character first showed up in comics on the pages of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #50 in 1967. And if D'Onofrio has any say on the matter, it would be a grim affair.