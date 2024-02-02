Marvel's Kingpin Actor Vincent D'Onofrio Addresses Spider-Man 4 Speculation

With "Echo" confirming that Kingpin isn't dead, Vincent D'Onofrio is opening up about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking to ComicBook, he said he still wants Kingpin to "kick Spider-Man's ass" — a pledge he first made at GalaxyCon Richmond 2023 — but that he has no idea whether this will happen. "I think if the powers that be want that to happen then it will happen," D'Onofrio said. "I think there certainly hasn't been any kind of talk that it's not gonna happen. I mean, to me that's the direction that we should go in ... But who knows?"

Peter Parker's Marvel movie rights are complicated, with the Sony-owned "Spider-Man" and "Amazing Spider-Man" films existing outside of the MCU, and it's still unclear whether or not Netflix's "Daredevil" is MCU canon. Considering Tom Holland's Spidey didn't make his first appearance until 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," a throwdown between the two would have been a logistical nightmare. But now that Sony and Marvel are playing nice and sharing the wall-crawler, D'Onofrio could actually get his wish. And if not, he has other suggestions.