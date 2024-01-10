Echo Episode 1 Confirms Whether Kingpin Is Dead

Wilson Fisk's continued presence in the MCU after the events of "Hawkeye" hasn't exactly been a secret, with news reports and promotional material, including the trailer for "Echo," foreshadowing the crime lord's return. Even so, the way Maya takes him out does seem like it'd be enough to kill anyone whose power set doesn't include bulletproof corneas.

Amazingly enough, though, Kingpin doesn't have any superpowers. Despite the borderline superhuman way he tears car doors off their hinges and throws Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) across the room during their climactic toy store battle, he's simply a big, strong, ruthless guy with indomitable will. This is in line with his comic book incarnation, who's simply as strong as a non-powered human can be.

Speaking of which, Kingpin's apparent death at Maya's hands is a fairly faithful adaptation of Echo's very first comic book arc, in which she also shoots the duplicitous Fisk in the face. While both versions of the character have the constitution and the iron will to survive the injury, the comic book Kingpin is completely (but temporarily) blinded, whereas the "Echo" trailer reveals that the MCU Kingpin retains his sight in at least one eye.

Interestingly, science gives him decent odds of surviving an injury like this. According to a 2016 study by Dr. Kevin Sheth of the Yale School of Medicine, gunshot wounds to the head have a survival rate of 42%, and patients with access to high-level care have an especially good chance of making it. Considering Fisk's vast resources, he presumably has the best available health care at his beck and call, which might go a long way toward explaining his survival.