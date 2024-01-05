Marvel Producer Confirms Whether Netflix's Daredevil Is MCU Canon

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has historically been very careful about continuity. Sure, there was that time the Avengers traveled through time and completely undid a bunch of things, and that time the Sacred Timeline was shattered into a million alternate universes. But in the mainline story, there's typically a pretty consistent tone and narrative throughline.

The Netflix Marvel series that started with "Daredevil" have long been an outlier in that unified vision of the franchise. Far darker and more thematically mature than typical MCU fare, shows like "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," and "The Punisher" have existed for years in a kind of limbo. Are they actually part of the canonical Sacred Timeline? When Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin started popping up in mainline MCU projects, the answer seemed more than ever that they are, indeed, part of the Sacred Timeline. But even still, Marvel Studios executives were hesitant to connect the two tonally dissonant universes.

Now, at least one higher-up seems to be confirming what fans have long waited to hear. In a recent interview with Screen Rant for the new Disney+ series "Echo" — which kicks off the more experimental "Marvel Spotlight" label and prominently features D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk — executive producer Brad Winderbaum endorsed "Daredevil," at least, as part of the main MCU universe. "Up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline," Winderbaum said. "It was a lot to balance anyway, but now that some time has passed, now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I, personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying it is part of the Sacred Timeline."