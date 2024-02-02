Who Are The Stars In The E.l.f. Cosmetics Super Bowl 2024 Commercial With The Suits Cast?

Super Bowl Sunday is a big day for football, but it's also a downright holiday when it comes to commercials. (If only there were a sports metaphor befitting the grandiosity of the occasion. The ... World Series of commercials, perhaps?) And e.l.f. Cosmetics is just one brand treating its Super Bowl LVIII ad with special pomp in the form of a pre-commercial teaser.

In the teaser, a number of celebrities get a pink summons for "Jury Beauty," including "Suits" stars Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres. They aren't the only celebs to receive a summons, however. The commercial brings together comedian Benito Skinner, singer Meghan Trainor, "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant HeidiNCloset, and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho. Perhaps most fittingly, Ronald Gladden — the star of the unexpected hit series "Jury Duty" — gets a summons as well.

Ostensibly an ad for makeup, the e.l.f. commercial is really a treat for fans of the legal drama "Suits," as it reunites three of its stars for the first time on-screen since the series ended in 2019. In the interim, "Suits" has exploded in popularity, thanks to its arrival on Peacock and Netflix in June 2023. When the full ad airs during the Super Bowl, it will bring the three stars back to the courtroom to mete out justice and promote e.l.f.'s Halo Glow Liquid Filter complexion booster.