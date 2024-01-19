Suits Spin-Off Details Tease New Character Similar To Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane
Meghan Markle left "Suits" after seven seasons, but her character seemingly made a lasting impact. According to the Hollywood insider newsletter Puck, the upcoming spin-off series will feature a character who's just like Rachel Zane, suggesting that the new series' creators want to replicate what worked before.
The report states that the new character is called Erica, and she's an entertainment lawyer from Los Angeles. A native of SoCal who attended Harvard, she's an ambitious 30-something who wants to become the head of entertainment at her firm. However, while she's a pro at her job, Erica faces difficulties in other aspects of her life.
This description is reminiscent of Markle's "Suits" character. Zane is also an ambitious go-getter who climbs the corporate ladder to become a successful attorney. Despite this, her existence isn't always rosy, as she's hesitant to take tests and has a complicated love life. It remains to be seen how similar Erica and Zane truly are, but it seems that the "Suits" spin-off is shaping up to please fans of its parent series.
The Suits spin-off will be similar to the original series
Given that "Suits" broke streaming records, it's hardly surprising to learn that the spin-off's creators are sticking to the formula that worked before. As documented by Variety, Universal International Studios president Beatrice Springborn told Content London that the new show has the same vibe as its predecessor and will feature some good-looking people. That said, viewers can also look forward to substantial elements that complement the style on display.
"It is amazing looking people in great clothes, but at the core of it you can't have a show that's successful with just that," Springborn expanded. "It has to have great storytelling and great character work. So how do you do something that can be ongoing, have a gloss to it, and be a continuing series that everyone wants?" The goal is to make something prestigious but with procedural elements as well.
Details about the spin-off are being kept close to the vest. Springborn referred to the show as "Suits LA," though it's unclear if this is the working title or an official one. The producer also noted that it's set during the same time period as "Suits," which could theoretically open the door to Meghan Markle and other blasts from the past making cameos.