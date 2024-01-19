Suits Spin-Off Details Tease New Character Similar To Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle left "Suits" after seven seasons, but her character seemingly made a lasting impact. According to the Hollywood insider newsletter Puck, the upcoming spin-off series will feature a character who's just like Rachel Zane, suggesting that the new series' creators want to replicate what worked before.

The report states that the new character is called Erica, and she's an entertainment lawyer from Los Angeles. A native of SoCal who attended Harvard, she's an ambitious 30-something who wants to become the head of entertainment at her firm. However, while she's a pro at her job, Erica faces difficulties in other aspects of her life.

This description is reminiscent of Markle's "Suits" character. Zane is also an ambitious go-getter who climbs the corporate ladder to become a successful attorney. Despite this, her existence isn't always rosy, as she's hesitant to take tests and has a complicated love life. It remains to be seen how similar Erica and Zane truly are, but it seems that the "Suits" spin-off is shaping up to please fans of its parent series.